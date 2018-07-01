Colton Point poses for a portrait after being selected by the Dallas Stars during the 2016 NHL Draft on June 25, 2016 in Buffalo, New York.

The Dallas Stars have signed draft pick and goalie prospect Colton Point to a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2.775 million, or $925,000 per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

Stars announce Colton Point will come out of college and sign three-year deal. They should have Point and Bow battling it out in minors next season. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) July 1, 2018

The North Bay, Ontario native had a monster 2017-18 for the Colgate Red Raiders of the ECAC. He posted a 16-12-5 record with a 1.74 goals-against-average and a .944 save percentage. Point was originally drafted in the fifth round, 128th overall of the 2016 NHL draft by the Dallas Stars.

The 20-year-old was also part of Team Canada’s gold medal winning squad at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships. Point stopped all 20 shots he faced as Canada blanked Slovakia 6-0 in his only action. He served as a capable backup to Carter Hart during the tournament.

Point was a three-time conference goalie of the week for the Red Raiders and his save percentage set a school record. He also was in the top 10 for the Hobey Baker Award for college hockey’s MVP.

What This Means for the Future

Point will likely battle Landon Bow for the number-one spot in net down in Austin with the Texas Stars of the AHL. Mike McKenna will likely not be back for the Calder Cup runners-up.

The former Colgate netminder is big a 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds and was considered arguably the best goalie in all of college hockey. He bounced back in his sophomore campaign after missing part of the 2016-17 season due to illness.

Point posses good composure and his positioning is very good. He’s also very patient and has put in a ton of work in controlling rebounds.

No one knows who the heir apparent to Ben Bishop will be, but Point has the tools to put in his claim at that spot. The Stars have a wealth of potential in the crease for them.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on