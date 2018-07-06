TORONTO, ON – MARCH 14: Dallas Stars Center Jason Dickinson (16) in warm ups prior to the regular season NHL game between the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs on March 14, 2018 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON. (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars have re-signed free agent forward Jason Dickinson to a one-year contract worth $875,00 for the 2018-19 season.

Stars have signed Jason Dickinson to a 1-year, 875K contract — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) July 6, 2018

Dickinson has played only for the Dallas Stars in his three-year NHL career. He has put up three goals and two assists for five career points in 38 career NHL games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 29th overall of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars.



Last season, he registered two assists for two points. He also added 17 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49.6 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of -1.1. Dickinson spent most of his season with the Texas Stars of the AHL, where he totalled 18 goals and 10 assists for 28 points in 42 games.

The Georgetown, Ontario native supplied two goals and eight assists in the team’s run to the Calder Cup final. Dickinson has appeared in 29 AHL Playoff games in his career.

What This Means for the Future

General manager Jim Nill has taken another step toward signing all of the team’s restricted free agents. Dickinson is still looking for a regular place in the lineup. Many thought he would finally have a place in the lineup after Antoine Roussel signed with the Vancouver Canucks. However, the signing of Blake Comeau means Dickinson is back to fighting for a fourth-line spot.

Competition for roster spots is good, but it may also hinder development of younger players. Dickinson has been making decent strides in becoming a regular in the Dallas lineup.

New head coach Jim Montgomery will have some decisions to make about who cracks the regular rotation. It seems like Dickinson is finally ready to become an integral part of the Stars bottom six forwards.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on