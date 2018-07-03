SAN JOSE, CA – FEBRUARY 18: Remi Elie #40 of the Dallas Stars skates against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on February 18, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars have re-signed restricted free agent forward Remi Elie to a one-year contract worth $735,000. He will be a restricted free agent again next summer. This contract represents the qualifying offer that the Stars had to make Elie in order to retain his rights in June.

The Dallas Stars have wrapped up one of their restricted free agents, signing LW Remi Elie to a one-year, $735,000 contract. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) July 3, 2018

Elie has spent his entire two-year NHL career with the Dallas Stars. He has put up seven goals and 14 assists for 21 career points in 90 career games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 40th overall of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars.

Last season he scored six goals and eight assists for 14 points. He also added 18 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 51.4 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -0.5.

What This Means for the Future

Elie got more of a chance to prove he could be an NHL regular during the 2017-18 season. Former Stars coach Ken Hitchcock inserted Elie into the lineup and he developed into a regular. Elie only played 18 games in his rookie season under Lindy Ruff.

The Cornwall, Ontario native was all over the lineup as he was moved up the line chart thanks to his hard work. He started in the bottom-six forwards but saw time in the top six later in the season.

Elie doubled his stats from the 2016-17 season and improved his possession metrics significantly. He may not be a prolific goal-scorer, but he’s been known to cash in rebounds and generate scoring chances.

The 23-year-old is a hard worker and new coach Jim Montgomery will surely have a place for him in the lineup. Montgomery rewarded that type of effort when he was in charge of the University of Denver NCAA program.

