DALLAS, TX – OCTOBER 25: Devin Shore #17 of the Dallas Stars celebrates after assisting on a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period at American Airlines Center on October 25, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars have re-signed restricted free agent center Devin Shore to a two-year deal worth $4.6 million or $2.3 million per season AAV. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

The Stars have signed center Devin Shore to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2.3-million per year. https://t.co/R9pAERWeRT — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 13, 2018

Shore has spent his entire three-year career with the Stars. He has 24 career goals and 41 career assists for 65 career points in 167 career NHL games. His best year was in 2016-17 when he scored 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points in 82 games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 61st overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Stars.

Last season, he scored 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points in 82 games. He also added 14 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 48.6 percent Corsi For with a relative Corsi of -3.5. Shore is coming off a three-year, $2.75 million dollar contract with an AAV of $925,000. He signed this deal in March 2015 with the Stars.

Shore finished the year on the fourth line this year with Gemel Smith and Tyler Pitlick. Even though Shore doesn’t play much on the power-play he was able to get almost a third of his assists this year with the man advantage. He has solidified his spot in the bottom-six and has played in all 82 games in the last two seasons. Expect him to continue to produce and be an everyday player for the Stars. Shore has increased his number of hits and giveaways to take-away ratio from last year. Expect Shore to continue to use his physicality down the road for the Stars in the future.

