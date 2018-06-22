TORONTO, ON – MARCH 14: Dallas Stars Defenceman Stephen Johns (28) moves the puck from behind the net during the regular season NHL game between the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs on March 14, 2018 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON. (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars have re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Stephen Johns to a three-year contract worth $7.05 million, or $2.35 million per season AAV. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season when he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Johns has played only for the Dallas Stars in his three-year NHL career. He has put up 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 career points in 150 career NHL games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 60th overall of the 2010 NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. Johns acquired from Chicago as part of the Patrick Sharp trade.

Last season he scored eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 75 games. He also added 41 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.4 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of -2.4.

The club released a statement on the signing of Johns.

“Stephen has developed into a solid contributor on our back-end,” Dallas general manager Jim Nill said. “He plays a very fast, physical game and is just starting to hit the prime of his career. We’re pleased to have him locked up for the next three seasons.”

What This Means for the Future

Johns and John Klingberg will be the core of a defence looking to get Dallas back into the playoffs. The Stars missed the postseason after a late-season collapse. Defence and goaltending were the main culprits in why this happened.

The Ellwood City, Pa. native is a big body at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. He’s one of team leaders in blocked shots with 155. The former University of Notre Dame standout was 21st in the league in hits with 201.

Dallas will once again have a new coach as Jim Montgomery took over for Ken Hitchcock. Montgomery will look to Johns to be one of the defensive leaders while he reshapes the club.

