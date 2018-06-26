DALLAS, TX – JUNE 23: Alexander Romanov poses after being selected 38th overall by the Montreal Canadiens during the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 23, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After breaking down the OHL’s impact in the first-round of the 2018 NHL Draft, it’s time to dive deeper.

35 OHLers came off the board in total. Seven in the first round. From rounds two through four, 16 heard their names called. We’ve already gone through the first round. Now it’s time to investigate Rounds 2, 3, and 4.

2018 NHL Draft: Top OHLers find homes in Rounds 2-4

Final TI Score: 54.5

Months in Top 10: 0

Only three draft eligibles scored more than Noel’s 28 goals. With Adam Mascherin electing not to sign with the Panthers, they replace him with a near identical pick (38th overall, 2016). After a strong first month, Noel had his dips, but racked up nine rankings points in each of the last two months.

DT: Serron Noel (8) is a personal favorite of mine & I don’t think we have seen the tip of the iceberg on this kid. He has better skills than anyone gives him credit for and he can become a cross between Tom Wilson & Blake Wheeler. — NA Central Scouting (@MarkSeidel) June 18, 2018

Final TI Score: 86.5

Months in Top 10: October, November, December, January, February, March

A late birthday, McLeod was consistently among the top ten in the Power Rankings, never missing a month. His 44 assists were fifth among draft eligibles, and will be a solid two-way presence for the Oilers. He’ll get another year of seasoning as a feature piece for the Steelheads.

Final TI Score: 48.5

Months in Top 10: October

Clark had a strong start to the season, opening up in ninth spot in the power rankings. After that, a couple of bouts with inconsistency marred his season. In 13 games from January 14 to March 2nd, Clark scored just two goals, adding two assists. He has room to fill out though at 6’1″ and 180 lbs, so next year will be big for him.

Final TI Score: 102

Months in Top 10: October, November, December, January, February, March

It’s really surprising that Thomas fell as far as he did, and it could really benefit the Kings. Thomas was second among draft eligibles in assists (59), and third in power play points (32). Thomas was also featured in the power rankings all six months, never finishing lower than fourth.

Akil Thomas is one of the more interesting players in this draft. He’s a really good playmaker and fits into LAK’s focus on adding more skill. Niagara raves about his character and having spoken with him a few times, I understand why. Did not expect him to tumble this far. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) June 23, 2018

Final TI Score: 71

Months in Top 10: N/A

Despite an ankle injury limiting him to 40 games, Sean Durzi still had an excellent season. Evolving into a premier puck-mover, Durzi improved on a two-goal season last year by potting 15. Another one of those 5’11” defenders that got drafted, the Leafs are very familiar with the smooth skater. He participated in their development camp last year.

Final TI Score: 9

Months in Top 10: 0

Bahl is one of those guys whose contributions won’t show up in the power rankings. A towering, powerful defenceman, he put up just 18 points and a minus-21 this season. Despite those numbers, he plays the shutdown role to a tee, and has the smarts to match his size. The smarts, size, and surprising skating for a big man make him an intriguing package.

Arizona has a reputation as an analytics organization, so it’s worth pointing out that LD Kevin Bahl is (like C Barret Hayton) a prospect liked *despite* his offensive production rather than because of it.

Not saying they aren’t using data, but these aren’t pure numbers picks. — Jonathan Willis (@JonathanWillis) June 23, 2018

Final TI Score: 67

Months in Top 10: 0

While he never cracked the top ten, Hillis earned an honourable mention twice in the power rankings. Hillis was hovering around Guelph’s leading scorers all year, eventually finishing third (59 points). He was one of three 20-goal scores for the Storm and second in assists (39). A rookie in the OHL this year, it’s fairly promising for the Habs that his numbers were in line with a sophomore draft eligible.

Final TI Score: 38.5

Months in Top 10: 0

Regula had the privilege (?) of playing in Evan Bouchard‘s shadow this season in London. That doesn’t mean he didn’t flash enough on his own though. Regula had a solid rookie campaign in London and has room to grow. He was one of the youngest players available, and while he can still grow into the position, excelled in his OHL transition.

“My favorite team growing up all the way… Really familiar with the program,” @AlecRegula on the #RedWings & being selected 67th overall. #DRWDraft pic.twitter.com/nDb5Y64GCL — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 23, 2018

Final TI Score: 52

Months in Top 10: 0

Steadily improving but slight, the Leafs add a prospect brimming with offensive talent. He has the talent to burn and he was just on the cusp of being eligible for the 2019 draft. If that was the case, it’s fair to wonder where he could’ve gone in next year’s draft. He had 51 points in 68 games in 2018.

88th overall Joey Keane (Barrie Colts) – New York Rangers

Final TI Score: 72

Months in Top 10: NA

Another re-entry candidate, Keane shot to the top of ‘most improved’ lists in the OHL. Keane actually ended up being named the Most Improved Player in the Coaches’ Poll. He also finished first in the Best Defensive Defenceman vote in his sophomore season. Sometimes guys are late bloomers, and that looks like the case here. The Rangers could have a steal in the third round if his arrow keeps pointing up.

Joey Keane goes 88th to NYR. Another one of my favourites. He’s a re-entry, but so mobile and slick. His 44 points might even undersell his skill. pic.twitter.com/AyJLFJM977 — Mitch Brown (@MitchLBrown) June 23, 2018

Final TI Score: 77

Months in Top 10: October, November, December, January, February, March

McShane had some up months, and some down months, overall was very consistent. He typically bumped up the rankings by 10 points each month. McShane is great on faceoffs, is an excellent passer, and gives the Canadiens another much-needed prospect down the middle.

Final TI Score: 108

Months in Top 10: NA

Mascherin is an interesting case study. After reports emerged that he wouldn’t sign with the Panthers and he changed agents, he re-entered the draft. Coming off of his first 40-goal season, Mascherin likes to shoot and is AHL eligible. We’ll know pretty soon whether Florida will rue letting him walk.

Final TI Score: 13

Months in Top 10: 0

Gross was quiet offensively during his first season in North America, but that isn’t necessarily out of line with his production in Switzerland. He has good size and plays with an edge, but the next two years in the OHL will be key for him if he wants to make the jump professionally.

Rangers take mobile shut-down Swiss defender Nico Gross. Was projected as top-31 but offense simply not there. Clean player but not spectacular. — Steve Kournianos (@TheDraftAnalyst) June 23, 2018

106th overall Curtis Douglas (Windsor Spitfires) – Dallas Stars

Final TI Score: 57

Months in Top 10: October

Douglas was a part of a mid-season blockbuster, splitting time with Barrie and Windsor. His numbers were fairly close (0.64 points-per game with Barrie, 0.74 with Windsor), as he easily eclipsed his nine-point rookie year. Douglas is a mountain at 6’8″ and 232lbs, but has the hands and smarts to go with the package, making him an interesting long-term play for Dallas.

Final TI Score: 79

Months in Top 10: October, November, December, January, February, March

Dudas is another guy who dropped who had a great season. He was one of two draft eligibles with 30 goals and 30 assists, the other being Andrei Svechnikov. Dudas tripled his point production from his rookie year, but it still wasn’t enough to convince people to see past his size. At 5’8″ he’s a tough sell for some teams, but we could also be marveling at the Kings stealing Dudas and Thomas in a few years.

Some other interesting guys to keep an eye on:

– Cam Hillis ranked 61st (excellent playmaking centre)

– Alan McShane ranked 71st (really good centre)

– Aidan Dudas ranked 81st (dynamic little player)

– Cole Fonstad ranked 82nd (analytics darling) pic.twitter.com/rYC37DU1hL — Ian Tulloch (@regressIan) June 18, 2018

118th overall Mac Hollowell (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds) – Toronto Maple Leafs

Final TI Score: 90

Months in Top 10: NA

Another re-entry candidate, Hollowell is a four-year OHL’er who should be AHL bound. In his first three years, he didn’t produce at an elite level, but he put up 56 points in 63 games this season. He’s smart and can play in his own end, which isn’t something you can always say about defenders with a smaller frame.

Love the Leafs taking SSM defender Mac Hollowell. Older pick, but he’s a gamer. Undersized but fearless. Big time contributor to the Hounds’ success this year. Skates well. Moves the puck well. Wonder if he turns pro next year or returns for an OA year. — OHL Prospects (@BrockOtten) June 23, 2018

