DALLAS, TX – DECEMBER 19: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) handles the puck on the power play during the hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars on December 19, 2017 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Hockey League released the rosters for the 2018 NHL All-Star Game which is set to be held on Jan. 27 and 28. Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, will be hosting the All-Star weekend, which will include the Skills Competition (Jan. 27), the All-Star Tournament (Jan. 28), and fan festivities. The Dallas Stars have two players that were selected to represent Dallas as members of the Central Division’s All-Star squad- forward Tyler Seguin and defenseman John Klingberg.

Dallas Stars Tyler Seguin, John Klingberg Selected for NHL All-Star Game

Seguin, 25 will be heading to the All-Star game for the fifth time in his career. He has previously participated in the event in 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2017. Seguin has tallied 40 points in 43 games played this season (21 goals, 19 assists). He ranks eighth in the NHL in goals scored. He was the first Stars player to hit the 20 goal marker this season and leads the team in both goals and points and is in fourth for assists. Seguin ranks first on the team in power-play goals (eight) and is tied for fifth in the NHL. In his career, Seguin has skated in 551 games and as scored 210 goals and has notched 257 assists (467 total points).

Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg are heading to Tampa for the #NHLAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/pwejxbGLRm — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 10, 2018

Klingberg, 25, will be making his first ever NHL All-Star game appearance. His 33 assists and 39 points put him in first place in the NHL among defensemen. His 33 assists tie him for eighth place among all NHL players (both forwards and defensemen). Klingberg is in second place in points on the Stars (behind Seguin) with 39 (six goals, 33 assists). In the NHL among defenseman, Klingberg is tied for fifth place in power-play points (1 G, 13 A, 14 total), and ranks first on the Stars. Klingberg becomes the first Stars blue-liner since Stephane Robidas in 2008-09 to represent the team at the NHL All-Star Game.

Seguin and Klingberg will take to the ice on Jan. 27 and 28 for a weekend full of fun and excitement.

