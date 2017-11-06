VANCOUVER, BC – OCTOBER 30: Dallas Stars Right Wing Brett Ritchie (25) shoots past Vancouver Canucks Defenceman Alex Biega (55) in a NHL hockey game on October 30, 2017, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Dallas won 2-1 in Overtime. (Photo by Bob Frid/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dallas Stars right wing, Brett Ritchie has been placed on injured reserve. This comes after he suffered an upper-body injury against the Vancouver Canucks. The move is retroactive to October 30th, the date of his injury.

According to general manager, Jim Nill, Ritchie’s original diagnosis of a five-to-seven day absence was too light for the severity of his injury. No further specifics have been listed about his condition. Ritchie did not play in the Stars last two games.

This year with the Stars, Ritchie has a total of two points through 12 games. He has spent the entirety of his NHL career with the Stars. He has a total of 36 points in 129 games. He’s been playing most frequently with Remi Elie and Jason Spezza.

The loss of Ritchie failed to impact the Stars performance against the Buffalo Sabres yesterday. They dominated the Sabres at the American Airlines Center by a final tally of 5-1. Sabres star centre Jack Eichel didn’t earn a point.

Ritchie, an Orangeville, Ont. native, was drafted 44th overall in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft. In 129 career games, all with Dallas, he has scored 23 goals and 13 assists for 36 career points. His younger brother Nick Ritchie, is a member of the Anaheim Ducks. The Stars sit fourth in Central Division with an 8-6-0 record so far this season. They take on the Winnipeg Jets in their next game, on Monday.

