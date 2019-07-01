OTTAWA, ON – APRIL 06: Columbus Blue Jackets Goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) waits for play to resume during second period National Hockey League action between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators on April 6, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed restricted free agent goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year contract. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season. He will once again be an RFA upon the completion of his contract.

The Blue Jackets potentially get their new starting goaltender with upside moving forward in his career. Korpisalo has spent his entire four-year career with the Blue Jackets. He has put up a 41-31-9 career record in 90 career appearances with 81 career starts. He also has a 2.89 goals-against average, .907 save percentage, and one shutout.

Last season, Korpisalo played in 27 games with 21 starts for the Jackets. He put up a 10-7-3 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. His best season was during his rookie year in 2015-16 when he put up a 16-11-4 record with a 2.60 goals against average, and a .920 save percentage.

Could Joonas Korpisalo Be the New Starter In Columbus?

With Sergei Bobrovsky leaving Columbus, it’s very likely that Korpisalo could see time as the starter in Columbus. Korpisalo hasn’t put up jaw-dropping numbers but may be the best move for Columbus moving forward. He has the experience over Elvis Merzlikins.

Merzlikins, also on a one year deal, will still likely fight for the starting position in Columbus. This would be his first action at any pro level. He is coming off his a solid season with HC Lugalo where he posted a 2.44 GAA and a .921 SV% in 43 games. He posted similar numbers with Latvia at the World Championships.

Unless Merzlikins blows the team away in training camp, the job is Korpisalo’s to lose. The Blue Jackets aren’t expected to pursue another goaltender, according to insider Aaron Portzline. So the Blue Jackets will be going with Korpisalo and Merzlikins barring any injuries or unforeseen circumstances.

