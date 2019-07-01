SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MAY 13: Gustav Nyquist #14 of the San Jose Sharks in action against the St. Louis Blues in Game Two of the Western Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 13, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they have signed forward Gustav Nyquist to a four year $5.5 million contract.

In 81 games last season, Nyquist scored 22 goals and added 38 assists for 60 points. His possession numbers are 56.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 11.1

In 20 playoff games with the Sharks, Nyquist scored one goal and 10 assists for 11 points.

Over his career between Detroit and San Jose, Nyquist has scored 131 goals and 175 assists for 306 points in 500 games.

Nyquist was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round, 121st overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

What This Means for the Future

In Nyquist, the club adds one of the top offensive players on the open market. Nyquist is an extremely gifted offensive talent who can fit into their middle six. He should also see time on the powerplay as well. Nyquist possesses an incredible set of hands and is an outstanding skater. He has great top end speed and uses this to blow by defenders on the outside to create offence off the rush. Nyquist is known as a playmaker. However, he has the ability to score goals as well. He has hit the 20 goal plateau four times over his career.

Nyquist is coming off a career year where he set new career highs in assists and points. The outstanding season could not have come at a better time for Nyquist, that being his contract year. Now set to turn 30 in September, Nyquist still has a few prime years left in him. Nyquist will bring a veteran presence to the locker room. The club is hoping that he can bring much of the same offensive output for them as he did for the Red Wings and Sharks last season.

