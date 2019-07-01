ST. LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 25: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray (27) during a NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues on October 25, 2018, at Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO. Columbus beat St. Louis 7-4. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed free agent defenceman Ryan Murray to a two-year contract worth $9.2 million, or $4.6 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

SIGNING: #CBJ have re-signed defenseman Ryan Murray to a two-year contract extension.https://t.co/FnSbaan3uK — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) July 1, 2019

Murray has played just for the Colmubus Blue Jackets in six-year NHL career. He has put up 13 goals and 88 assists for 101 career points in 320 career games. Columbus originally drafted him in the first round, second overall of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Last season he scored one goal and 28 assists for 29 points in 56 games. He also added 10 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.1 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.2.

“Ryan Murray is an elite puck-moving defenseman with excellent vision and we are excited that he will continue to be an important part of the young and talented blueline we have in Columbus,” said general manger Jarmo Kekalainen on the team website.. “He has battled injuries early in his career, but he is still a young player with great upside and we believe his best seasons are ahead of him.”

Murray has represented Canada at the international level where he won a gold with the 2016 IIHF World Championship squad. He also claimed a bronze medal at the 2012 IIHF World Championships. The former second overall pick had a strong junior hockey career with the Everett Silvertips of the wHL.

What This Means for the Future

The Regina, Saskatchewan native looked like he was starting to reclaim the former that he had in the 2015-16 season where he had four goals and 21 assists for 25 points. This season was a career-high in points for the 25-year-old.

Murray will look to be an important part of the Blue Jackets’ defence along with Seth Jones. The Blue Jackets might struggle this season without Sergei Bobrovsky, Artemi Panarin and Matt Duchene moving on in free agency.

