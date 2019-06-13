Front Office Changes Include Rick Nash
Nash will be joining the front office as a special assistant to the general manager. The former Blue Jacket star and captain still lives in Columbus and was seen with management throughout the last part of the season. The fact that they brought him back to the organization comes as no surprise.
Big Promotions
Josh Flynn has also been promoted to assistant general manager. Flynn has been with the club for 10 seasons, before this promotion he was the director of hockey administration. In that role, Flynn focused on mostly the money aspects of the game. Things such as the salary cap, contract negotiations, and salary arbitration.
The last change may be the least surprising. Bill Zito was promoted to senior vice president of hockey operations. He was hired as the assistant general manager in 2013 when Kekalainen and Davidson were brought in to run the organization. Zito played a big part in the scouting, contracts, and player development for the club. He will continue to do this just under a different title.
The Blue Jackets were left with a big hole to fill when Davidson left for the Rangers job. It seems like the organization thinks that the gap can be filled from within. This appears to be a safe bet based on how this regime has seemed to turn the franchise around.
