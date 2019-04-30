BOSTON, MA – APRIL 27: Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) lines up Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Scott Harrington (4) during Game 2 of the Second Round 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 27, 2019, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The 4th Line Hockey Podcast #229 – The 1st Ohio Battoo-ery. Carl and Nick provide their own unique and fun view of hockey. Every week the guys share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time in segments like The Elimination Station, The Rant Shack, and The Hot Seat.

The 4th Line Hockey Podcast #229 – Stanley Cup Playoffs: 1st Round Recap, 2nd Round Overview

With the 2nd round of the Stanley Cup playoffs upon us, it’s time for Carl and Nick to dive into what was and what will be.

In Game 7 of the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks a questionable five-minute major was called. Was that the reason the Knights lost?

Looking ahead, with both series tied in the Western Conference, what can be expected? Can the Avalanche continue to keep pace with the star-laden Sharks? Why should Nick watch the Stars and the Blues?

We are joined by Sam Blazer of 1st Ohio Battery as we discuss the season that has been, and will be, for the Columbus Blue Jackets. And most importantly, find out just how he came to get his latest tattoo.

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders are poised for a series with terrible ice conditions. Will it matter?

With them eliminated from the postseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Kyle Dubas have big decisions to make as the summer comes around.

All this and more on episode 229 of the 4th Line Hockey Podcast!

Carl comes from Calgary, AB. His team of choice is the Colorado Avalanche. Nick comes from Toronto, ON. His team of choice is the Detroit Red Wings.

