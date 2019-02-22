ST. LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 25: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray (27) during a NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues on October 25, 2018, at Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO. Columbus beat St. Louis 7-4. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenceman Ryan Murray on the injured reserve list. The Jackets are currently still processing today’s Matt Duchene trade, but missing Murray might prove to be problematic. Murray has been playing on the first defensive pair for Columbus.

Ryan Murray Out For Columbus Blue Jackets

Murray is having a very solid season. His defensive play is improved while also posting 29 points through 56 games this year. Murray suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning this past Monday. The Jackets lost that game 5-1.

In his previous game last Saturday, the 25-year-old defenceman recorded a three-assist night in a win at United Center against the Chicago Blackhawks. The length of his absence is unknown, as Columbus only identifies Murray as out indefinitely. The Jackets lost their first game without Murray and will take on the Ottawa Senators tonight.

What Does That Mean For The Future

Ryan Murray has been forming a first defensive pair with Seth Jones for the head coach John Tortorella. With 29 points this season, Murray has set his new career high in points. In a loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Jones played with Markus Nutivaara. Swiss defenceman Dean Kukan slotted into the lineup and played on the third pair with Scott Harrington.

Columbus enters the night being one point out of a playoff spot, although the Blue Jackets have some games in hand on their opponents. Acquiring Duchene should provide a spark, but missing Ryan Murray is not ideal. If it is a long-term issue, the Jackets should be worried. Murray currently carries a salary cap hit of $2.825 million per year and will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

