OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 16: Ottawa Senators Left Wing Ryan Dzingel (18) skates to follow the play during third period National Hockey League action between the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators on January 16, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Ryan Dzingel and Calgary’s 2019 7th round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The return for Dzingel is two second-round picks and Anthony Duclair. The picks are in 2020, and 2021. The Senators are selling at the deadline, as they find themselves near the bottom of the NHL standings. Ryan Dzingel is a UFA at the end of the season.

The two Columbus seconds are in 2020 and 2021 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 24, 2019

Dzingel has played his entire career with the Ottawa Senators. He is 26 years old, however, this is just is 4th NHL season. The 6-foot left winger was a 7th round pick back in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He played 4 years at Ohio State, as well as three years in the AHL with Sen old affiliate Binghamton.

Dzingel has played 247 career NHL games. In that time, he has 62 goals and 64 assists for 126 points. Ryan Dzingel has really broken out this season. Finally given a chance to earn more ice time on a young Sens squad, he has shown his potential. Dzingel has become a great second line winger. He has great speed and can blow past defenders. However, one of Dzingel’s biggest criticisms is his lack of finishing. He isn’t always able to finish on the chances he makes, but at least he is making them.

Going Forward

For this season, it seems clear Ottawa is continuing their rebuild. Dzingel, Mark Stone and Matt Duchene were all top trade baits heading into the deadline, and with Duchene and Dzingel traded, only Stone remains. The Sens are in a tough spot without their first round pick this season. However, appear ready to bite the bullet and build what they can.

For the Blue Jackets are loading up for the playoffs. Between acquiring Dzingel and Matt Duchene earlier, they are going for a deep run before Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky are UFAs. Dzingel adds forward depth which can be key in the playoffs. Depth scoring has sunk and saved teams. Dzingel fits the NHL model perfectly as he is a speedster. Just where the league is headed.

