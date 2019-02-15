NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 7: Brandon Dubinsky #17 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the Nashville Predators during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on April 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra /NHL/ Getty Images)

The Colombus Blue Jackets have placed Brandon Dubinsky on injured reserve. The move is retroactive to February 2nd, the team announced Friday. He was previously considered day-to-day.

ROSTER ANNOUNCEMENT: #CBJ place C Brandon Dubinsky on Injured Reserve retroactive to Feb. 2 and add RW Kole Sherwood to roster on emergency recall from @monstershockey. Dubinsky has missed past four games due to hip injury. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) February 15, 2019

Dubinsky has been absent from the teams last four games. The center suffered a hip injury during a loss to the St. Louis Blues on February 2nd. Earlier this month, he made a premature exit during a string of away games to undergo an MRI to asses the injury. Dubinsky had been playing a career-low of just 12:43 minutes a night prior to the injury.

The move to IR is the second of the season for Dubinsky. Previously, he missed four games due to a strained hamstring.

In 37 games this season, he’s tallied five goals and six assists for 11 points. Over his 13 year NHL career, Dubinksy owns 152 goals and 283 assists for 435 points in 799 games.

What this means for the future

Colombus needs to fill some empty slots on their bench, as both Dubinsky and Boone Jenner are sidelined. Jenner’s condition is currently undisclosed, but he is expected to miss the teams next matchup. The Blue Jackets have recalled right winger Kole Sherwood from the Cleveland Monsters. Sherwood was initially returned to the teams AHL affiliate on January 14th after failing to log any minutes with the Blue Jackets. Ironically, his shift back to the Monsters was made to free up space for Dubinsky’s return from an injury.

Sherwood will presumably make his NHL debut with the Jackets tomorrow in a contest against the Chicago Blackhawks. In 34 games with the Monsters this season, he owns 11 goals and three assists for 14 points. The winger is currently fifth in goals on the team during his first full professional season. In the absence of Dubinsky and Jenner, Sherwood will likely slot into the Jackets fourth line.

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 7: Brandon Dubinsky #17 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the Nashville Predators during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on April 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra /NHL/ Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on