The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that center Boone Jenner is out one to three weeks with an ankle laceration.

NEWS – #CBJ C Boone Jenner will be sidelined one to three weeks. He suffered an ankle laceration blocking a shot at Washington on Jan. 12 and the cut became infected following a practice this past Tuesday. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 31, 2019

Jenner was injured on Jan. 12 after taking a shot off his ankle that night against the Washington Capitals. Jenner has been playing through the injury before it became infected on Tuesday morning.

Jenner has scored 9 goals along with 12 assists for 21 points to go along with 20 penalty minutes this season. His possession numbers were 47.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -3.1 percent.

Jenner has been a lifelong Blue Jacket over the course of his six year NHL career. He has 95 goals and 87 assists for 182 career points in 390 career games. Columubs originally drafted Jenner in the 2nd round, 37th overall in the 2011 NHL draft.

What This Means for the Future

Jenner has been one of the better faceoff men for the Jackets this season. The Jackets are currently 20th in the league on draws. With Jenner out of the line-up, the Jackets will lose some size up front along with a solid faceoff man. Alexander Wennberg will move up to center the second line in Jenner’s absence. Wennberg has a goal and eight assists in 49 games this season. However, he’s been scoreless over his last eight games.

With Jenner being out the Blue Jackets have recalled Mark Letestu from the AHL. Letestu has yet to see any NHL action this season. In 39 AHL games, this season Letestu has 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points. The 33-year-old veteran was signed to a two year deal in the Summer after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers. Letestu is on a two-way deal and will likely head right back to down to the AHL once Jenner returns to the lineup.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner. (Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on