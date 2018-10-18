The Columbus Blue Jackets season is just barely underway and the first five games have been interesting, to say the least. With a 3-2 record, the Blue Jackets are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for third in the Metro Division. Here are some early thoughts to the season.

Goaltenders

Korpisalo Starts Over Bobrovksy

The season began with the Blue Jackets with a 3-2 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings in Detroit. Joonas Korpisalo was in net for Columbus, not Sergei Bobrovsky. Columbus opened up the season playing back-to-back nights, first game on the road second at home. The Blue Jackets coaching staff thought it better to play Bobrovsky in the home opener. This still might cause an issue with a top goaltender who is in the final year of his contract. Bobrovsky’s agent has made it clear he wants to be the highest paid goaltender in the league.

From the fan’s perspective, it’s the right decision to start Bobrovsky for the home opener. However, it is a little odd to not start one of the top goalies in the league on opening night and might be a blow to their ego. The Blue Jackets have not had many extension talks with their top netminder according to Aaron Portzline. If Columbus does not handle the situation they might end up chasing off Bobrovksy unintentionally.

Who Should Start How Much

With Bobrovsky entering the final year of his contract it brings up the conversation of how much should Korpisalo play. In his three years as the backup goaltender in Columbus Korpisalo has started an average of 20 games per year. That total is skewed by the 2015-2016 season where he started 30 games due to injuries. That was also Korpisalo’ s best season. He won 20 games, had a goals-against-average of 2.60 and a save percentage of .920. While he should not play that many games, Korpisalo needs to start at least 20 games this season. The Blue Jackets need to learn if Korpisalo can be a starter in the near future or not.

Panarin Starts Hot

Artemi Panarin is another hot topic to begin the season and not just because of his contract. Panarin is once again showing he is an elite scorer. With three goals, four assists, seven points in five games he leads the team in all three categories. Panarin looks to be on track to continue the success he had last season. If the Blue Jackets want a shot at being in the top of the Metro they need Panarin to continue this level of play.

The New Guys in Town

The Blue Jackets added two new players to the roster this off-season, Riley Nash and Anthony Duclair. Both of the new additions have fit in with the team nicely so far. Duclair came over from the Chicago Blackhawks this summer. In Chicago, Duclair had eight points last season in 23 games. This season he has played in all five games so far scoring three points. Nash was with the Boston Bruins last season scoring 41 points. The Nash signing has proven to be especially important after Brandon Dubinsky went down with a strained oblique muscle. Nash has stepped up as the third line center. Nash has one point this early in the season but is currently on pace to have his second best season in the faceoff circle.

This early in the season there is a lot to think about. The goaltender situation is a major one for the Blue Jackets. That is something that fans should keep on their minds all season. The continued success of Panarin was expected but still great to see. Right now the two new additions are proving to be worth what they were paid this off-season.

