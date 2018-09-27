COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 03: Columbus Blue Jackets center Mark Letestu (55) attempts a shot on goal in the first period of a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings on April 03, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.(Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed free agent centre Mark Letestu to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL. They immediately waived Letestu for the purposes of putting him with their AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters. Letestu was attending Florida Panthers training camp on a PTO, but was released when the Blue Jackets showed interest in signing him.

Over his nine-year NHL career, Letestu has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Edmonton Oilers. He has scored 93 career goals and 117 assists for 210 career points in 558 career NHL games. Letestu has added six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 36 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. His best season was during the 2016-2017 season when he scored 16 goals and 19 assists for 35 points in 78 games for the Oilers.

Last season, he scored nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points in 80 games. He also added 10 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of -3.3. Letestu started the season in Edmonton but was traded to the Blue Jackets at the NHL trade deadline. He did not score a point in the Blue Jackets first-round playoff loss to Washington. Letestu just completed a three-year, $5.4 million contract with an AAV of $1.8 million. He signed this contract with the Oilers in July 2015.

What This Means for Letestu’s Future

Letestu will bring his experience and face-off abilities to Cleveland in an attempt to earn a call-up back to Columbus. Letestu is a career 52.1% on draws during his career which will help any team on face-offs. As a nine-year Vet, Letestu will most likely be hoping to grab a spot in the bottom six in his hopes to raise the Stanley Cup before he retires. He can also help out on the power play as he has 33 goals and 30 assists in his career when playing on the man-advantage. He also has at least one short-handed goal in each of his last six seasons.

