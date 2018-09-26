COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 21: Seth Jones #3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck during the game against the Calgary Flames on January 21, 2016 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that defencemen Seth Jones will be out for four-to-six weeks with a second-degree MCL sprain in his left knee.

#CBJ say D Seth Jones is out 4-6 weeks with a strained knee ligament. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 26, 2018

Jones was injured during the second period of Tuesday’s pre-season game against the Buffalo Sabres and didn’t return.

During the course of his five-year NHL career Jones has played for the Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets. He has scored 45 goals and 137 assists for 182 career points in 393 career NHL games. In 17 career Stanley Cup Playoff games Jones has a goal and 10 assists for 11 points. Jones was originally drafted fourth overall by the Predators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Last season Jones had a career year. He scored 16 goals and 41 assists for 57 points in 78 games. He also added 30 minutes in penalties. Jones was also named to the All-Star game for the first time in his career last season. He had a goal and four assists for five points in six Stanley Cup Playoff Games. His possession numbers were 54.1 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of +4.4 percent. Jones was named to the NHL’s second All-Star Team and finished fourth in Norris Trophy voting.

This is a huge blow for the Jackets as Jones is their number one defencemen coming into this season. Jones is coming off a career year including being tied with Artemi Panarin for power-play goals (9), leading the team in powerplay points with 24 and in shots (249).

Zach Werenski who is coming back from shoulder surgery in the off-season is expected to be back for opening night for the Blue Jackets. Expect David Savard to see time on the top pairing during Jones absence.

