The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed unrestricted free agent center Riley Nash to a three-year deal worth $8.25M and will pay him $2.75M each season. This deal carries him through the 2020-21 season.

Over his seven-year NHL career, Nash has played for the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins. He has 53 career goals and 86 career assists for 139 career points in 399 career games. Nash has added three assists in 15 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 21st overall in the 2007 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

Nash is coming off a career season where he scored 15 goals and 26 assists for 41 points in 76 games. He also added 18 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 51.7 percent Corsi For with a relative Corsi of -2.0. He had one assist in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games last season. Nash is coming off a two-year, $1.8 million dollar contract with an AAV of $900,000.

Nash who is coming off a career season has the ability to play up the middle and on the wing. His hits and blocks went up significantly from last year, as for his giveaway to takeaway numbers have always been pretty solid throughout his entire career.

He will be bringing his youth and his ability to score to his new club, along with his versatility to play multiple forward positions. During his career, Nash is 48.4 percent on faceoffs. The Blue Jackets will be hoping that Nash can continue to score at a 35-40 point pace and that last season was not just an aberration. Nash could be a second or third liner next year for the Blue Jackets.

A career 48.4% in the faceoff circle, Nash won’t give them a ton of help there. However, the Blue Jackets needed depth at the center position and Nash will give them just that.

