The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed restricted free agent winger Oliver Bjorkstrand to a three-year deal. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season. Financial terms have not yet been released.

No #CBJ holdouts this year: Oliver Bjorkstrand signs three-year deal, last of three RFAs to sign. pic.twitter.com/foKNoiXsol — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) July 15, 2018

Bjorkstrand has spent his entire three-year career with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has scored 21 goals along with 40 assists for 61 career points in 120 career NHL games. Bjorkstrand has added a goal and three assists for four points in 11 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the third round, 89th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Last season he scored 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points in 82 games He also added 9 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 51.4 percent Corsi-for with a relative Corsi of +0.1. Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists in six Stanley Cup Playoff games. Bjorkstrand is coming off his three-year entry-level contract worth $2.8 million with an AAV of $871,667. He signed this contract back in December 2013.

The Jackets have a lot to look forward with Bjorkstrand. The young 23-year-old winger is coming off his first full NHL season. Even though Bjorkstand played on the fourth line with Mark Letestu and Brandon Dubinsky he played on the second powerplay unit with Zach Werenski. Bjorkstrand has shown he can put up points with the man advantage as nine of his 40 points came with the man advantage. Expect Bjorkstand to be a bottom six forward next season for the Jackets, but has the potential to take steps forward and move up the lineup over the next several years. The Blue Jackets see Bjorkstrand’s talent and are just waiting for him to break out as an offensive force.