The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed restricted free agent forward Boone Jenner to a four-year deal worth $15 million or $3.75 million per season AAV. The deal covers three UFA seasons for Jenner. This comes after a season in a season in which Jenner has struggled to find his footing offensively. Just two seasons removed from a 30-goal year, Jenner put up just 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points in 75 games played.

Jenner, 25, was looked at to be a veteran presence within the Blue Jackets. However, despite his experience and ability, he struggled offensively last season. This contract gives him an opportunity to turn that around and bounce back next year.

On top of the fact that Jenner had just 32 points last season, the deeper numbers point to just how bad it really is. Jenner had one of the worst Corsi-For percentages on the Jackets roster this season, coming in at 46.5. He also had one of the worst Relative Corsi-For percentages, coming in at -6.2. Both marks were the worst of Jenner’s career.

Jenner has made himself into a favourite of many of the Fifth Line faithful, and the organization hopes that the fans faith in the young forward will be rewarded. And at only 25-years-old, Jenner has plenty of time left ahead of him in his career to try and find his footing and become a 30-goal scorer once again.

Jenner has spent his entire career with the Blue Jackets, making his debut in the 2013-14 season. Since then he has played in 342 games, scoring a total of 86 goals and adding 75 assists to his tally for 161 career points.

On top of his production, albeit inconsistently, there is one thing that Jenner has continually been among the top in the organization for; hits. He continues to be amongst the top of the Blue Jackets leaderboard year in and year out.

The Jackets will be hoping that Jenner brings his physical, grind-it-out style of play with him while re-finding his scoring ability.

