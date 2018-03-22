BUFFALO, NY – JUNE 25: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen attends the 2016 NHL Draft on June 25, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Last Word on Sports is proud to present their hockey podcast, On the Power Play with Ben and Colton. Join Ben Kerr and Colton Praill each week as they take a look at the Hockey World focusing on the big issues of the NHL and elsewhere.

The boys discuss the NHL’s proposed changes to the goalie interference rule. Is this a solution for the league’s most controversial issues? They also look at the lack of changes to the off-side challenge rule. Has the NHL made the right call? Should the Vegas Golden Knights be exempt from a Seattle expansion draft? How will the rising salary cap effect the NHL?

Carolina Hurricanes GM Search

The Carolina Hurricanes let go general manager Ron Francis. Who will replace him, and why have the best candidates pulled out of the race? Will Tom Dundon‘s plan to build the team work?

Columbus Blue Jackets Hot Streak

The Blue Jackets have won nine in a row, led by the strong play of forward Artemi Panarin and defenceman Seth Jones. What is going right for the Jackets, and what does this mean for the team? Can they ride the play into a first playoff series win?

College Playoffs

The Boys look at the regionals for the Frozen Four and make their predictions for the National Championship tournament. What team was snubbed from a number one seed? Who are the players to watch?

CHL Playoffs

The boys go league by league in predicting intriguing first-round playoff match-ups, looking at the strongest teams in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, and making predictions on who will make it to the Memorial Cup.

Tankathon

Ben and Colton go inside the race for Rasmus Dahlin. The Vancouver Canucks have completely fallen apart without their stellar rookie Brock Boeser, while the Arizona Coyotes are playing their best hockey in several years. Who finishes last in the NHL?

All this and more, as we go On The Power Play

BUFFALO, NY – JUNE 25: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen attends the 2016 NHL Draft on June 25, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on