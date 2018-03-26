NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 08: Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) skates during the second period of the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 8, 2017, at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that captain Nick Foligno is expected to miss two-to-four weeks because of a lower-body injury. The left winger suffered this lower-body injury on March 24th in a game against the St. Louis Blues.

The injury to the captain will be a big one for the Jackets, both in the room and on the ice. So far this season, he scored 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points. He also added 50 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 51.46 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.32. These numbers came in 72 games for Foligno.

Over his 11-year NHL career, Nick Foligno has played for the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets. He has put up 169 goals and 231 assists for 400 career points in 768 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 28th overall of the 2006 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators.

Columbus Blue Jackets, Going Forward

The Columbus Blue Jackets currently sit 3rd in the Metro division with 89 points. They are tied with the Philadelphia Flyers. There are still some teams chasing them for the last few playoff spots, including the New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers.

The Jackets will have to finish off the season without captain Nick Foligno and maybe even into playoff time. Foligno is a solid depth piece for them, providing leadership in the room as well. He will be missed by the Jackets who now are focused on making the playoffs once again.

The Jackets made the playoffs last season but were bounced in the first round by the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins. This was seen as a disappointment as the Jackets had a great year, finishing third in the Metro with 108 points.

The Blue Jackets will need some more help from depth players to make an impact if they wish to make some noise in the playoffs again. It is possible they once again play the Pittsburgh Penguins in round one. The Pens have been a constant thorn in the side of the Blue Jackets.

