The Columbus Blue Jackets have added depth to their roster by acquiring Jussi Jokinen off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

CLB claims Jokinen — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 17, 2018

The Finnish specialist has already played for two clubs this season, playing 14 games for the Edmonton Oilers, and 18 for the Kings. He has just one goal and six points in his 32 games this season. He is 58% in the face-off dot this season, the Blue Jackets are looking to add to a banged-up squad.

At 34, Jokinen has scored 187 goals and 365 assists, tallying up for a total of 552 career points. He also has added included 63 powerplay goals, alongside 371 penalty minutes and a cumulative +2 plus/minus rating in his 923 career NHL games with the Kings, Oilers, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Dallas Stars.

He is just two years removed from his best offensive season when he picked up 60 points for the Florida Panthers in 2015-16. However, things did not go as well last year as he put up just 28 points.

Jarmo Kekalainen on Jokinen: “We’re doing this to get a guy who can step into our lineup right now. We need players. We know very well he’s had a great career, and he can help us. He’s a great pro.”#CBJ — Brian Hedger (@JacketsInsider) January 17, 2018

Banged Up Blue Jackets

Columbus is missing a number of key players. They add one more to the injured list with the announcement that Sonny Milano will be out for several weeks.

The #CBJ have placed Sonny Milano on IR with a torn oblique muscle. Four- to six-week recovery. Another reason for Jussi Jokinen waiver claim. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 17, 2018

Milano has eight goals and five assists in 35 games with the Blue Jackets this season. The former first-round pick has 14 points in 42 career NHL games.

Forward Tyler Motte was recalled from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. Motte has six goals and two assists in nine games with the Monsters this season. Motte has three goals and four points in 29 games with the Jackets.

