As the ball drops in Times Square on the 31st, the Columbus Blue Jackets will have just finished their game with the Tampa Bay Lighting. Like everyone else, there are a few New Year’s Resolutions the Columbus Blue Jackets need to work on when the calendar turns on the 1st. None of these have to do with losing weight, exercising or the other stereotypical resolutions people have. Instead, they have to do with keeping success in some areas, certain players stepping up and beating certain teams.

The Columbus Blue Jackets Resolutions

The Power-Play

While the power-play unit is still tied for worst in the league with an 11.8 percent scoring rate there has been recent flashes. The Blue Jackets started December off slow scoring one goal on 13 power-plays in their first two games. Since the first two games, Columbus has scored six goals on 27 power-plays giving them a 22 percent scoring rate. It looks like Columbus went back to the mantra last year “Safe is Death”. On the power-play, Columbus is being patient waiting for good opportunities, but also not waiting for the perfect shot. The Blue Jackets will need to keep this philosophy if they want to build on this success in the new year.

Young Players must Step-Up

Columbus has been hit with the injury bug recently having placed Cam Atkinson, Alexander Wennberg and Brandon Dubinsky on Injured Reserve all three are expected to be out 4-6 weeks. Defensemen Zach Werenski and Ryan Murray are also on the shelf for the Blue Jackets. While Werenski is day to day there is no indication when Murray will be activated off of Injured Reserve.

All of those injuries leave room for young players to step up in big ways. Sonny Milano is a great example, Milano has been sent back and forth between Columbus and Cleveland most of the season. starting the season in Columbus, Milano was red hot scoring four points in three games. After the first three games, Milano scoring slipped scoring only seven points since October 10th. Even though Milano has not been scoring he has been playing very well this season compared to others. Milano was thought as an offensive player who has to have the puck to produce. This year Milano has played well away from the puck and even in the defensive zone, earning praise from his head coach John Tortorella recently.

Find A Way To Beat the Penguins

While it may seem out of place to put a team that Columbus won’t play until late February and then again in April as a New Years Resolution its not. The Blue Jackets vs the Pittsburgh Penguins is a rivalry game for both cities, not just Columbus. It has become even more apparent recently with star players like Sidney Crosby, Nick Foligno, Evgeni Malkin and Seth Jones getting into fights throughout games. In the Blue Jackets game in Pittsburgh on December 21st, there were a combined 63 penalty minutes between the two teams.

The Blue Jackets have to find a way to beat Pittsburgh they have lost the only two meetings this season. Both of the games between these two teams so far this season went to a shootout. Columbus tried in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year to beat Pittsburgh at their own game, that didn’t work. Columbus is best when they can get into the Penguins player’s heads and frustrated them. The Blue Jackets have done that well in the first two meetings but have just fallen short in the shootout. The odds are high that Columbus and Pittsburgh could meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs yet again. That is why the Blue Jackets must a find a way to beat the Penguins in 2018.

When the calendars flip to 2018 and people will begin to work on their New Year’s Resolution the Columbus Blue Jackets will do the same. Columbus will have three resolutions to focus on in 2018, the first is to keep building on recent power-play success. The second is to get younger players to step up in wake of injuries. The third is to find a way to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins by the time the postseason comes around.

