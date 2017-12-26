PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 14: Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg (10) skates with the puck during the third period. The Pittsburgh Penguins won 4-1 in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that they have placed forward Alexander Wennberg on injured reserve. They also placed Cam Atkinson on IR with his broken foot. Head coach John Tortorella explained on Saturday that the forward is dealing with a back injury. His timeline is roughly around four-to-six weeks.

The injury to Alexander Wennberg took place in Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 23-year old centre had 16 points in 30 games played up until his injury. It’s not a terrible start to a season but it’s frowned upon that he only has four goals total. Wennberg has spent most of the season playing the centre spot with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Saad.

Their line has been pretty consistent when it comes to production. Combined they have a total of 56 points. Wennberg was starting to cook with gas before he got derailed by his injury. He notched two goals and three assists over a four-game point streak going into Thursday’s contest versus the Penguins. The injury might’ve came at a costly time for the young centre, it looked like he was starting to get on a roll for himself.

Alexander Wennberg and his value to the Columbus Blue Jackets

Wennberg had a very strong season last year too. He finished the year with 59 points, with 13 goals and 46 helpers along the way. The forward ranked second on team scoring only trailing Cam Atkinson by three points. Wennberg has been a consistent player in terms of production for the team.

The Blue Jackets also announced that they’ve called up Tyler Motte and Dean Kukan. Also recalling forwards Jordan Schroeder and Sonny Milano on an emergency basis.

