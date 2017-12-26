The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without forward Cam Atkinson for four to six weeks. This news is the direct result of Atkinson breaking his foot. Atkinson will need surgery on the break, thus resulting in missing such an extended period of time.

Atkinson, 28, broke his foot after being struck by a slap shot from defenseman Seth Jones. This happened during the overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on December 23rd.

This is just another addition to the tough season that Atkinson is enduring. In 32 games this season he has only been able to score six goals and add seven assists. This puts him on pace for just 33 points over an 82-game season that is no longer possible.

Atkinson’s 13 points in 32 games are only good for eighth on the Blue Jackets roster.

His point production is not the only numbers suffering this season. Atkinson has a -1.37 Relative Corsi-For Percentage this season, pointing to some rather ineffective play. However, his 99.76 PDO is below the league average of 100.00, pointing to a portion of this being due to bad luck.

Regardless of how he has been playing or how much bad luck he has endured this season, Columbus will need to assess their options without him. Young players like Markus Hannikainen and Oliver Bjorkstrand will need to step up and fill the void left by Atkinson’s injury.

Another name that the Blue Jackets will look to without Atkinson is veteran depth wing Matt Calvert. While Calvert will not produce much in the way of points, he adds another dimension on the forecheck and the penalty kill.

Bjorkstrand will likely be looked upon to make up for some of the lack of scoring. Calvert and Hannikainen will be looked to for filling in the voids in depth and to assist on special teams.

