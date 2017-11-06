The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without two important forwards. They have placed Cam Atkinson and Matt Calvert on the injured reserve, effective immediately. While they play drastically different roles on the Blue Jackets, they are both viewed as important members of the organization.

Calvert’s injury was listed as an ‘upper body injury’. The expected time table for him will be somewhere between three and four weeks. He suffered the injury during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As for Atkinson, he has missed the last three game due to injury. It was unknown how long it would take him to recover, but with him now being placed on the IR it seems more long-term than previously expected.

Both Calvert and Atkinson are contributing a solid amount this season, relative to expectations. Atkinson has four goals and one assist in 11 games this season. Calvert has been playing very well, with three goals and five assists in 14 games this season. He is also averaging 15:25 of ice time per game.

That point pace for Calvert would put him on path to have a 46-47 point season (over the course of 82 games). While this pace is now unlikely, due to the injury, it is impressive production from someone who spends a vast majority of their time in the bottom six.

The pace for Atkinson is a little less impressive, with the forward only being on pace for a 37-38 point season at the current time (over 82 games). While this isn’t what was expected from him, Atkinson not breaking the 40-point mark would be nothing less than surprising.

Columbus head coach John Tortorella said this on the injuries, “It’s not difficult. It’s what we are right now, and you’ve got to find a way. We’re not the only team that is still trying to figure out maybe what their lines are, and what our depth is, as far as the forward lines. So, we’ve got to work through it.”

Along with Calvert and Atkinson being on IR, bottom six center Lukas Sedlak remains there, having not recovered from his injury. The Blue Jackets have also announced that defenseman Gabriel Carlsson has been activated off IR after missing the last ten games, with Tortorella indicating he could play tonight against the New York Rangers.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on