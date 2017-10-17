Sonny Milano is a name Columbus Blue Jackets fans have heard of prior to this season. The 2014 first round draft choice has played the last two seasons in the AHL. During those two season’s Milano was called up to Columbus for 10 games. In the AHL Milano was making headlines with his offense, and it is why the Blue Jackets gave him a look. Some fans may ask “If Milano was so offensively gifted why was he in the AHL?”. While Milano’s strength is his offense, his play off the puck, decision-making, and defense all needed refining in the AHL. If these issues were not improved, many believed Milano could be used as trade bait or worse, never become an everyday NHL player. His performance so far this season has a lot of people asking, What Happened to Sonny Milano this off-season?

What Happened to Sonny Milano This Off-season?

What Changed This Time Around

One of the biggest changes that have taken place is Milano’s defense. Milano was quite often referred to a one-way player, only focussed on offense. The past two to call him a liability on defense was an understatement. Only once in his professional hockey career has Milano had a plus/minus above zero. Though it is still early in the season, it seems Milano’s defensive play has improved a lot.

Milano’s play away from the puck has improved tremendously. In past seasons, if Milano did not have the puck he was not involved in the play at all. This season, when he is out there Milano is all over the ice. His improved play without the puck is a big reason for his early season success. Milano has four goals for the Blue Jackets so far this season.

Decisions Decisions

The last of the big knocks on Milano was his decision-making. So far this season, it is another thing that has improved greatly. Milano has only shot the puck nine times this season scoring four goals. That means Milano is not just throwing the puck at the net and hoping it goes in. Milano demonstrating more patients on the ice. He is willing to wait for good scoring opportunities and putting the puck in a place where it’s extremely hard for the goalie to get it. While some might say that’s what all NHL players do, Milano seems to be doing it very efficiently so far this season.

Some might also argue that Milano holds on to the puck too long in the offensive zone. While he does holds onto the puck, it is a sign of confidence in his game. He wants the puck on his stick and wants to make plays. His offensive ability allows him to control the puck in the offensive zone for long periods of time.

Scoring Goals

In his two call-ups to Columbus, Milano managed just one point in seven games, an assist in 2015-2016. This season Milano has played five games and scored four goals. That could also be a huge factor in why Milano has stuck around Columbus this time around. This offensive outburst makes is hard for Blue Jacket’s head coach John Tortorella to remove Milano from the lineup.

Milano was a big question mark coming into the season. Fortunately, he has shown up in a big way early in the season. All of the questions about his defense or decision making or play off the puck have been answered so far this season. Milano’s dedication to improving his overall game has also helped his offensive game. It seems whatever happened to Sonny Milano this off-season, he is a better player because of it.

