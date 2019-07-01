NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders skates against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Barclays Center on April 28, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Hurricanes defeated the Islanders 2-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks signed free agent goaltender Robin Lehner to a 1-year contract worth $5 million. This contract will carry him through the 2019-2020 season. Lehner was an unrestricted free agent.

Lehner is indeed off to CHI. One year at $5M. https://t.co/wxcY9hwNJC — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

The Hawks get a starting goaltender who is coming off the best year of his career and brings experience to his new club. Over his 9-year NHL career, Lehner has played for the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders. He has put up a 97-110-40 career record in 265 career appearances with 248 career starts. He also has a 2.70 goals against average, .918 save percentage, and 14 shutouts. Lehner has a career 4-5 record in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games. With a 2.00 goals against average and .934 save percentage.

Last season, Lehner had a career year playing in 46 games with 43 starts for the Islanders. He put up a 25-13-5 record with a 2.13 goals against average and .930 save percentage and six shutouts. Lehner was named a finalist for the Vezina for the first time in his career this season. In the playoffs, he went 4-4 with a 2.00 goals against average and .936 save percentage. Lehner had one assist this season and has four total over the course of his career.

Robin Lehner Coming off A Career Year

Lehner was a huge part of the Islanders success last season while putting up career numbers. Thomas Greiss and Lehner ended winning the 2019 Williams Jennings Award becoming the first teammates since 2016 to win the award.

Coming into the 2019 NHL off-season Lehner was the second best goaltender on the market next to Sergei Bobrovsky. Lehner was a cheap option for his new club and easily pick up 50 starts a season. After last season’s confidence boost expect Lehner to be one of the better goaltenders heading into next season.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on