NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 03: David Kampf #64 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on January 3, 2018 in New York City. The Blackhawks defeated the Rangers 5-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced the re-signing of forward David Kampf. David Kampf has re-signed with the Blackhawks for two years. The new deal is worth $2 million total or $1 million AAV. Kampf was an unrestricted free agent but has agreed on terms to stay in Chicago. The Blackhawks did not tendered him a qualifying offer previously.

Happy Kamper! Forward David Kampf has inked a 2-year contract extension that runs through the 2020-21 season ($1,000,000 AAV). #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/kAvx0BR7x6 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) 1. júla 2019

Kampf was never been drafted but signed an entry-level contract with the Blackhawks in 2017. In the past two seasons, Kampf has played in 109 regular season games. In that time, the Czech forward has scored eight goals and 22 assists for 30 points. He has also played in 33 AHL games, collecting 18 points.

Before signing with the Blackhawks, Kampf had spent his entire career in his home country, the Czech Republic. He has been playing as both a centre and right-winger for the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks expect his solid bottom-six work will continue for at least two more seasons.

In the current off0season, the Chicago Blackhawks have already signed another Czech player, Dominik Kubalik. Before that, Chicago signed players like Jan Rutta and Michal Kempny out of Czech league. Kampf will continue to represent the Czech colours in Chicago for at least another two seasons.

This past season, the 24-year-old versatile forward averaged 13:55 of the ice-time per game. The Czech native also put up a 48.6 percent Corsi-For. In that 2018-19 season, Kampf skated in 63 games, collecting 19 points. Throughout his first two years in Chicago, he has been able to demonstrate bottom-six grinding ability. He has also shown some offensive skills. The Blackhawks will take him on a $1 million per season deal for two more campaigns.

