NEWARK, NJ – MARCH 25: Alexander Nylander #92 of the Buffalo Sabres in action against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on March 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Sabres 3-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to trade winger Alexander Nylander to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenceman Henri Jokiharju.

BUF/CHI deal: Nylander for Jokiharju — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 9, 2019

The Sabres completed a trade Tuesday with the Blackhawks. The Sabres acquire defenceman Henri Jokiharju in exchange for winger Alexander Nylander.

Key Players

In Nylander, the Blackhawks get a guy who is able to create and finish off plays as well as having the ability to play on either wing. Last season, he scored two goals and two assists for four points, adding four minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 56.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 5.0. Nylander has played in 19 career games with the Sabres totaling three goals and three assists for six points. The Alberta native was drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft.

In Jokiharju, the Sabres get a guy who has the potential to be a quarterback on the powerplay and is confident with the puck. In his rookie season, Jokiharju had 12 assists in 38 games, adding 16 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 54.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 5.4. He was originally drafted 29th overall of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks.

What This Means for the Future

Buffalo continues their off-season by adding Jokiharju to their blue-line. This is easily going to strengthen the blue-line for Buffalo as Jokiharju will join Rasmus Dahlin if he is able to crack the Sabres line-up.

For Chicago, they get Alex Nylander who went in the top 10 during the 2016 NHL Draft. He hasn’t done much since being drafted. He put up 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in the AHL last season. Nylander put up 28 goals in 57 games in the OHL during the 2015-16 season but that has yet to transition to the NHL.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on