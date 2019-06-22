LAVAL, QC – MARCH 27: John Quenneville #17 of the Binghamton Devils skates the puck against the Laval Rocket during the AHL game at Place Bell on March 27, 2019 in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The Binghamton Devils defeated the Laval Rocket 5-1. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

After the New Jersey Devils picked up P.K. Subban in a blockbuster trade, the Devils made a deal to acquire John Hayden from the Chicago Blackhawks for John Quenneville.

New Jersey Devils Trade John Quenneville to Chicago Blackhawks

#NJDevils news: The club has acquired forward John Hayden from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for John Quenneville. pic.twitter.com/n0jk8HOiIn — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 22, 2019

Hayden, 24, a Chicago, IL native, was selected in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He currently has played right wing for most of his NHL career. In the 2018-19 season, Hayden played 54 games, recording five points, three goals and two assists, while recording a -15 plus/minus rating and spending 27 in the “sin bin”.

Quenneville, the 23-year-old Edmonton, AB native, was selected 30th overall in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. In the 2018-119 season, he spent most of his year in the AHL playing for the Binghamton Devils where he recorded 18 goals and 21 assists. He also played 19 games for the Devils, only managing to muster up one assist.

What This Means For The Teams

Essentially, to keep this short, this is a minor trade, a swap of players. It seems both teams feel a change of scenery for both Hayden and Quenneville could help out both players. These are role players and quite honestly, not bad ones either. Both teams have had their troubles last season and the “deeper” analytics might be a tad bit misleading.

After shocking the hockey world by getting P.K. Subban for next to nothing, the Devils made a solid depth move. Both teams will make out well and fill their bottom six out with younger players who do have NHL experience, that being, neither of them have played a full season.

