MONTREAL, QC – APRIL 20: Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (65) skating away in control of the puck during the game 5 of the first round of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Rangers versus the Montreal Canadiens on April 20, 2017, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to trade Andrew Shaw and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick and a 2020 seventh-round pick.

SHAWZY is BACK! The #Blackhawks have acquired forward Andrew Shaw and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 #NHLDraft from Montreal in exchange for three draft picks! pic.twitter.com/3r2g4FaDdG — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 30, 2019

In Andrew Shaw, the Blackhawks get a potential 20+ goal scorer that isn’t afraid to go to the net. This season he scored 19 goals and 28 assists for 47 points in 63 games. He also added 71 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 52.7 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.8. Shaw has a history of injuries including shoulder surgery that caused him to miss training camp last year, as well as a concussion that cost him time during the regular season.

Over his eight-year NHL career, Shaw has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens. He has put up 111 goals and 122 assists for 233 career points in 504 career NHL games. Shaw has also added 16 goals and 19 assists for 35 points in 67 career Stanley Cup Playoff games and won two Stanley Cups with Chicago. He was originally drafted in the fifth round, 139th overall of the 2011 NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

What This Means for the Future

Shaw, a two time Stanley Cup champion and former 20 goal scorer is a very versatile player. He is a talented energetic forward that has the ability to skate through the tough areas on the ice. Shaw can win puck battles and has the capability to make extremely skilled plays. Given the opportunity, Shaw is a very talented middle-six forward that can bring life to any team.

Main Photo: MONTREAL, QC – APRIL 20: Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (65) skating away in control of the puck during the game 5 of the first round of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Rangers versus the Montreal Canadiens on April 20, 2017, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on