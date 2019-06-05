UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Head coach Marc Crawford of the Ottawa Senators handles bench duties against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on March 05, 2019 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks announced that they have hired Marc Crawford as an assistant coach. Crawford started last season as an assistant with the Ottawa Senators, finishing the year as the team’s interim head coach.

Marc Crawford joins the 2019-20 #Blackhawks coaching staff as an assistant coach! https://t.co/yERcCclKbj — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 4, 2019

Crawford brings valuable coaching experience to Jeremy Colliton‘s staff, although he is coming off one of the worst seasons of his coaching career. Last season, the Senators had a record of 29-47-6 and finished in last place in the entire NHL. The Sens went 7-10-1 in their last 18 games under Crawford. There was only so much that Crawford and previous head coach Guy Boucher could do with the lack of talent in Ottawa.

“Jeremy has an extremely bright and innovative mind and I am totally impressed by his presence and enthusiasm,” Crawford said in a team press release. “I know we will have a terrific relationship and my experience should benefit the entire coaching staff.”

The Ontario Native has spent 16 years as a head coach in the NHL. Over those years he has coached the Quebec Nordiques, Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, and the Sens. He has put up a 556-431-103-79 record in 1,169 games. His best season behind the bench came in the 1995-96 season when he led the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup Championship. The year before Crawford took home the Jack Adams Award with the Nordiques. Crawford has also spent time coaching the ZSC Lions in the Swiss League and was Team Canada’s coach at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

Crawford also had a six-year playing career with the Vancouver Canucks. He scored 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points in 176 career games.

