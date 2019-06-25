RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 16: Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins skates against Calvin de Haan #44 of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the PNC Arena on May 16, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Bruins shut out the Hurricanes 4-0 to sweep the series and move on to the Stanley Cup Finals. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to trade Calvin de Haan and Aleksi Saarela to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Gustav Forsling and Anton Forsberg.

The #Canes have acquired goaltender Anton Forsberg and defenseman Gustav Forsling from the @NHLBlackhawks More Info » https://t.co/0VrhhSjTS9 pic.twitter.com/l36tCdjWj6 — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) June 24, 2019

The Carolina Hurricanes completed a trade Monday, June 24th with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Hurricanes acquire goaltender Anton Forsberg and defenseman Gustav Forsling in exchange for defenseman Calvin de Haan and forward Aleksi Saarela.

Key Players

In de Haan, the Blackhawks get a top 4 defenseman that is locked up for another three seasons. This season, he scored 1 goal and 13 assists for 14 points, adding 20 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 55.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 0.3. Over his 7-year NHL career, de Haan has played for the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes. In that time, he has 13 goals and 82 assists for 95 career points in 378 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 12 overall of the 2009 NHL draft by the New York Islanders.

“We are thrilled to add two young, talented players to our organization,” said Waddell. “Anton is a big, skilled goaltender and we look forward to him competing for our goaltending job this fall. Gustav has shown a great deal of skill in his young career and we believe he will continue to develop.”

What This Means for the Future

The Hurricanes trade Calvin de Haan one year into a 4-year contract they signed with him last off-season. The Hurricanes free up even more cap space with this trade after they took on an extra $6.25 million when acquiring Patrick Marleau. De Haan will be injured to start the 2019-20 season after receiving surgery. The Blackhawks get a top-4 defenseman for very little in this trade who is cost controlled with 3 years left on his contract.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on