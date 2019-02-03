TORONTO, CANADA – OCTOBER 02: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during an NHL preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens at Air Canada Centre on October 2, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) .

It’s our Super Sunday bath of NHL trade rumours. We take a look at the potential signings and trades as we near the NHL trade deadline. Today we break down news surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks.

We take all NHL trade rumours from the original source and they are subject to change.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rumour: Contract talks between the Leafs and star forward Auston Matthews have intensified. These negotiations were talked about during the Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada. Matthews is eligible to sign an eight-year deal, but both sides will settle for a five or six-year contract.

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston says on a five-year deal Matthews’s cap hit would fall somewhere in the $11-million range, while on a six-year term that number could creep closer to $12 million annually.

Analysis: Toronto would then try to get a deal for Mitch Marner. He becomes a restricted free agent on July 1 and his representatives won’t talk about a new contract until after the season.

Marner will likely want a deal near Matthews and that could cause a headache for Toronto. The Leafs want to make both of their star forwards happy but want to have money left over for the rest of their emerging squad.

Chicago Blackhawks

Rumour: The same segment said that the Blackhawks asked Brent Seabrook to waive his no-trade clause. However, he refused much like teammate Duncan Keith.

David Pagnotta said that general manager Stan Bowman is now weighing his options. Brandon Saad, Marcus Kruger and Artem Anisimov are players he’d like to move.

So Chicago asks Seabrook to waive NMC, he declines. As of a couple days ago, they hadn’t approached Keith. Quite possible they may. Bowman weighing out multitude of options, with Saad, Kruger (pending UFA, 7-team no-trade list) & Anisimov (10-team trade list) out there, as well. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 3, 2019

Analysis: The Hawks are trying to get out from under those long-term, big money deals. Keith and Seabrook are both getting older and Bowman would like a little more financial flexibility with the club. The defensive pair are Chicago icons and are beloved in the city. However, it’s going to be hard to find a taker for their older defencemen with big contracts. It looks like Chicago will have to find their cap savings elsewhere.

Ottawa Senators

Rumour: TSN’s Bob McKenzie said on TSN 1200 in Ottawa that the Senators expect to trade both Matt Duchene and Mark Stone around the trade deadline. Ownership has been working on long-term deals for both players.

Analysis: It’s another blow for a franchise looking to turn the corner. The Senators have been trying to keep a star since they dealt Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks prior to the start of the season.

Ottawa is also asking for a first-round pick for Ryan Dzingel but there’s also talk that he could get a contract extension.

