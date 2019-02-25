DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 22: New York Rangers forward Kevin Hayes (13) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall, of Sweden, (55) during the second period of a regular season NHL hockey game between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings on January 22, 2017, at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deadline day is here and here’s your last-minute NHL trade rumours. Today we look at possible last-minute transactions before the 3 p.m. Eastern Time deadline. We look at possible late deals surrounding the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings.

All NHL trade rumors are taken from the original source and are subject to change.

Boston Bruins

Rumour: David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period said the B’s are looking to get a top-six forward. The Bruins have been interested in Kevin Hayes, Chris Kreider, Mark Stone and Jeff Carter.

Believe the Bruins remain in the hunt for a top-six forward. They’ve had varying interest in Hayes & Kreider from NYR, Carter from LA, and of course Stone from OTT, among others. Prices on Stone, Kreider remain high. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 24, 2019

Analysis: Boston needs another forward to keep pace with teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs for a possible opening-round playoff showdown. Tampa Bay and Toronto both boast scoring depth.

The Bruins are very top-heavy with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, but the talent drops off after that. Boston would do well to snag one of the available forwards, but the asking price will be high.

Philadelphia Flyers

Rumour: Frank Seravalli of TSN said that Flyers’ general manager Chuck Fletcher said that he’s engaged in talks to deal Wayne Simmonds. Fletcher wanted to wait and give Philly a chance to get back into contention.

#Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher has now engaged in trade talks for Wayne Simmonds today. He’d been waiting until the last moment before deadline to give his team every chance to claw back in the race. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 25, 2019

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN said the Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and Tampa Bay have expressed interest in the veteran forward.

Analysis: Fletcher did everything he could to give the Flyers time to get back in the race. The Flyers won eight in a row and earned points in 10 straight, but have fallen off the pace.

Hopefully Fletcher didn’t put himself in a bad position where he won’t get the best deal possible. The deadline can force a lot of general manager’s hands.

Chicago Blackhawks

Rumour: Scott Powers of The Athletic said the Chicago Blackhawks won’t be looking to make a big deal, but could make a few minor moves at the deadline. These moves could be setting up for a look at the future.

Chicago has players like Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Artem Anisimov and Chris Kunitz that that aren’t interested in being dealt and have some type of no-trade clause. John Hayden is also being shopped while Erik Gustafsson has been asked about, but Chicago doesn’t want to move him.

Analysis: The Blackhawks have managed to make a run, but it may be too little, too late. Chicago does have a glut of defencemen in the organization. It would make sense for Stan Bowman to clear some room in the organization.

It does hurt that Chicago can’t seem to unload their albatross contracts and that may hamper the team’s ability to streamline in its quest to retrn to the post-season.

Detroit Red Wings

Rumour: Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News said that goaltender Jimmy Howard is likely to stay put at the trade deadline.

Jimmy Howard isn’t likely to be traded by tomorrow afternoon…But if there is a sleeper playoff contending team who could suddenly use a goalie, it’s these San Jose Sharks. Martin Jones (.897 SVS) hasn’t exactly been outstanding #RedWings — Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) February 24, 2019

Analysis: The long-term future of who will be the Red Wings’ goalie is still in doubt, but general manager Ken Holland will probably ink Howard to a short-term deal as a stop-gap. Jonathan Bernier has struggled this season as backup. Howard might have been made expendable if Bernier was winning games in his starts.

