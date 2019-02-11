CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 07: Collin Delia #60 of the Chicago Blackhawks turns away a shot against the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center on February 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks have extended goaltender Collin Delia the team announced Monday. It is a three-year contract worth $3M with an annual average value of $1M. Delia was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season.

#TheRealDelia has inked a new deal! Goaltender Collin Delia has signed a 3-year extension with the #Blackhawks that runs through the 2021-22 season ($1M/AAV). #DeliaWithIt pic.twitter.com/uWxb2DMwgu — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 11, 2019

Collin Delia originally signed with the Blackhawks as an undrafted free agent in 2017 from Merricmack College. He was able to work his way through the organization quickly making his team NHL debut last year with Chicago. After Chicago’s disastrous start, Delia has been part of the team’s resurgence as of late. Still, the Blackhawks are sitting on the outside of a playoff spot. Chicago called up Delia in December when Corey Crawford suffered a concussion. Crawford is not likely to return this season.

At the time of his call up, Delia was leading the AHL with a .933 save percentage. Delia also posted a 7-5-4 record with a 2.33 goals against average. His strong play continued into the NHL. In his 12 games with the Blackhawks, Delia has posted a 6-2-3 record with a 2.98 goals against average and a .923 save percentage. In his NHL career, Collin Delia has posted a 7-3-3 record with a 3.11 goals against average and a .918 save percentage.

What This Means for the Future

With Crawford’s long term health in question and Cam Ward set to become a free agent this offseason, re-signing Delia became a priority for the Blackhawks. Currently, Delia is the only Blackhawks goaltended signed through 2019-20. Crawford’s contract expires after the 2019-20 season. The NHL expansion draft for Seattle is scheduled for 2021. If Chicago wants to keep Delia in the expansion draft, they need to protect him. The other goalies in Chicago’s system, Anton Forsberg and Kevin Lankinen are set to become restricted free agents at the end of this season.

