The Chicago Blackhawks will miss defenceman Brent Seabrook in their upcoming game Wednesday night. Seabrook is suffering an abdominal strain and is not traveling with his team to Detroit, where Blackhawks will face the Red Wings.

The Canadian veteran defenceman was possibly hurt during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at United Center on Saturday. Seabrook has already missed last game for Chicago versus the Ottawa Senators. The Blackhawks were able to claim a wild 8-7 win over the Senators on Monday. Giving up seven goals wasn’t ideal and maybe the absence of Seabrook had to do something with that.

He has missed just two games so far this year. Although a 33-year-old blueliner is seemingly past his prime-time, Seabrook is still a reliable option for the Blackhawks defence. In his 58 games played this season, veteran defender has collected five goals and 18 assists for 23 points. Over his 1,062 games played with Chicago, Seabrook has gathered 100 goals and 355 assists for 455 points. He is signed until 2023-2024 season with a salary cap hit of $6,875,000 per season.

What This Means For The Future

The Blackhawks have already tasted playing without Seabrook on Monday . Seabrook is a usual defensive partner to another veteran defenceman, Duncan Keith. In their last game versus the Senators, Head coach Jeremy Colliton slotted Carl Dahlstrom alongside Keith. Coming back to the lineup was Gustav Forsling, who scored a goal in a wild win.

While being just one point out of the playoff contention as of now, they need another two points. However, Seabrook´s absence was felt. The Blackhawks will certainly hope that Seabrook will be back soon.

