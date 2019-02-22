GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 20: Alex Galchenyuk #17 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck ahead of Nick Schmaltz #8 and Andrew Shaw #65 of the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on December 20, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Canadiens defeated the Coyotes 2-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Max Domi, Alex Galchenyuk Deal

The blockbuster trade came in June 2018. The Arizona Coyotes acquired Alex Galchenyuk in exchange for Max Domi in a one-for-one deal.

At the time, it seemed like a decent trade as both young players seemed like they needed a change of scenery.

Domi was coming off a down year in 2017-18, with only nine goals in 82 games. Meanwhile, Galchenyuk finished his fourth straight season with at least 17 goals, including a career-high 30-goal campaign in 2015-16.

As a result, many felt the Arizona Coyotes won this deal considering that they were looking to add scoring depth and Galchenyuk was the more proven scorer.

Montreal Winning The Deal Now?

Fast forward eight months and some may say the Canadiens might be getting the better end of the deal from here on out.

From what we have seen from Domi this season, things are looking better and better for the Canadiens. Domi is leading the Canadiens in scoring with 20 goals and 52 points, and it looks like he can finish the season with 25 goals and more than 70 points.

Domi has also been a huge reason why the Canadiens are currently in the playoff race in the east.

On the other hand, Alex Galchenyuk dealt with injuries early on in the season but has really picked things of late. He is currently second on the Coyotes in points and it looks like he will finish with another 50+ points season.

However, that might not be good enough as the Coyotes still look like a borderline playoff team. Injuries aside, not a single player on their team has scored more than 38 points this season and Domi already has 52.

Final Verdict

All in all, both Domi and Galchenyuk are talented offensive players with several prime years left.

Galchenyuk still has the more proven track record, and will likely be a key offensive player for the Coyotes for the next few years.

From what we have seen this season, Domi might have more upside and could potentially turn into 70+ point player for the Canadiens.

As a result, it looks like the Montreal Canadiens might have the edge on this deal from year two and beyond.

Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini for Nick Schmaltz

On November 25th, 2018 the Arizona Coyotes traded Brendan Perlini and Dylan Strome for Nick Schmaltz.

Coyotes general manager John Chayka felt the move was necessary, as he said in a press release.

“Nick is a dynamic forward with top-line potential,” Coyotes general manager John Chayka said in a release. “We feel he can be a core player of our team now and into the future. He’s a good complement to our evolving forward group and a rare combination of speed, skill, and creativity.”

All in all, this was a bit of a surprising mid-season move for the Coyotes and it hasn’t really paid off so far.

Despite giving the Coyotes instant offense with 14 points in 17 games, Nick Schmaltz went down with a season-ending injury and left a huge hole in their lineup.

On the other hand, the trade seemed to have turned things around in Chicago. The Hawks were sitting near the bottom of standings for a while early on, but they look like they have a legit shot to push for a playoff spot in the coming months.

Dylan Strome looking Like a Third Overall Pick

After two and half disappointing seasons in Arizona, Dylan Strome seemed to have instantly found his game (36 points in 37 games) in Chicago.

In fact, he is looking like the player many scouts expected him to be when he was selected third overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2015.

Strome have strengthened Chicago’s depth down the middle in, giving the Hawks the best center depth they have seen in years. They have Jonathan Toews, Artem Anisimov, Marcus Kruger, and Dylan Strome as their top-four centers.

Who Won This Deal?

It is still early but it looks like the Blackhawks won this deal at least for this season.

Strome is scoring at a point-per-game pace and is a big reason why the Blackhawks are back in the playoff race. He has also been the best player in this deal, and could potentially be a franchise center for the Hawks.

To be fair we don’t know how much of an impact Nick Schmaltz will have until he comes back from injury but 2018-19 should be considered a wash.

Meanwhile, Brendan Perlini is still struggling to find his game in Chicago. It remains to be seen whether he could be a 15-17 goal player again. If so, the Hawks might have found themselves more secondary scoring to insulate their stars.

