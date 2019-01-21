STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – NOVEMBER 10: Matt Duchene #95 of Ottawa Senators enters the ice for warmup ahead of the 2017 SAP NHL Global Series match between Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche at Ericsson Globe on November 10, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images)

It’s Monday and it’s time for another fresh batch of NHL trade rumours. We examine potential deals and contract signings ahead of the Feb. 25 trade deadline. Today we look at the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins.

We take all NHL trade rumours from the original source and these are subject to change.

Ottawa Senators

Rumour: Saturday night’s Hockey Night in Canada Headlines segment talked about the future of Matt Duchene and Mark Stone with the Ottawa Senators. General manager Pierre Dorion flew out west to meet with Duchene’s agent, Pat Brisson.

The @Senators have offered Matt Duchene an 8 year contract extension around $8 million per season. Pretty good if you ask me! #Sens — Kathryn Tappen (@KathrynTappen) January 20, 2019

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos heard the offer was eight years, $64 million. Elliotte Friedman stated that Mark Stone would “follow a similar path.”

Analysis: Dorion would need time to find a suitor if either or both reject the potential deals. Both Duchene and Stone would be enticing options to a contending team. However, both players are cornerstones to a Senators club trying to rebuild. The asking price will be high if Dorion can’t get Stone or Duchene to sign a long-term deal.

Chicago Blackhawks

Rumour: Scott Powers of The Athletic reported that a team source said that Marcus Kruger, Chris Kunitz and Andreas Martinsen are available for trades.

Some pregame reading: 20 thoughts on the Blackhawks https://t.co/kHuRajZYcn — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) January 20, 2019

Analysis: Kruger is the mostly like to be traded, but he does have a modified no-trade clause of seven teams that are off-limits. Kunitz has a full no-trade clause while Martinsen has already passed through waivers.

General manager Stan Bowman would love to clear more cap space to accelerate the Hawk’s rebuild. Chicago has already cleared space, but would like have more money available for potential free agents. Both Kruger and Kunitz make $3 million and have contracts that expire at the end of the season.

Boston Bruins

Rumour: Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports that the Bruins might be looking at St. Louis Blues forwards Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko. Speculation has ramped up because the Blues’ scouting staff has been spotted a recent Bruins games.

Analysis: Schenn has versatility of playing either the wing or forward spot. He’s a hard-nosed player that would fit in with the Bruins.

Tarasenko would be a major score for Boston and give them a high-scorer that would allow them to keep pace with the Toronto Maple Leafs or Tampa Bay Lightning in the playoffs. The Russian winger does have four years left on his deal.

General manager Don Sweeney is a little hesitant to give up picks. Schenn would fetch at least a first-round pick and a prospect or two. Boston would have to give up a lot more to land Tarasenko in a blockbuster deal.

