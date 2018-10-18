CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 17: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks follows the action against the Montreal Canadiens at the United Center on January 17, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford said he’s expected to start his first game of the season Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes. Crawford informed the media on Wednesday of his intentions. The final decision will be made after Thursday’s morning skate.

Corey Crawford says they’ll wait till tomorrow morning to make it official, but the plan is indeed for him to start tomorrow. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 17, 2018

The Montreal native has been out of the lineup the last 10 months after suffering a concussion. Crawford last played in Chicago’s 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 23, 2017.

He played in 28 games last season and went 16-9-2 with a 2.27 goals-against-average and .929 save percentage. His injury played a hand in Chicago missing the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons.

The 33-year-old has only played for Chicago in his 11-year NHL career. He has a career record of 230-124-45 in 409 games. Crawford has recorded 23 shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and a .919 save percentage. He was originally drafted in the second round, 52nd overall of the 2003 NHL draft by the Blackhawks.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said that he expects Crawford to play, but the decision ultimately rests with his netminder.

“It feels good to be back to myself,” Crawford said after practice Wednesday. “I’m feeling clear.”

The Blackhawks are off to a 3-0-2 start, but a lot of that has to do with the offence that’s been piling up goals. Cam Ward hasn’t exactly shined in net for the Blackhawks. Ward has posted a 4.07 GAA and an .897 save percentage.

Chicago’s high-powered offence has kept the team in the mix of a loaded Central Division. Crawford is a Stanley Cup-winning goalie that has experience and would be a fantastic addition to the lineup. He could steady the lineup and Chicago could become a factor in the division.

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 17: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks follows the action against the Montreal Canadiens at the United Center on January 17, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on