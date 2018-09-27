OTTAWA, ON – SEPTEMBER 21: Chicago Blackhawks Brandon Davidson (22) stickhandles the puck during the first period of the NHL preseason game between the Ottawa Senators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sept. 21, 2018 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Steven Kingsman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks signed free agent defenseman Brandon Davidson to a one-year contract worth $650,000. He was attending training camp on a PTO. Davidson became an unrestricted free agent when he did not receive a qualifying offer from the New York Islanders.

Chicago #Blackhawks sign D Brandon Davidson, who as invited to camp on a PTO, to a 1 year deal worth $650,000. https://t.co/pKRZtQPIk9 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 27, 2018

Over his four-year NHL career, Davidson has played for the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, and the New York Islanders. He has put up nine goals and 13 assists for 22 career points in 152 career games. Davidson has played in three career Stanley Cup Playoff games but has yet to record a point. He was originally drafted in the sixth round, 162 overall of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers.

Last season he scored four goals and three assists for seven points. He also added 23 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.6 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of +0.3. He has a career 50.8 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of +1.5.

What This Means for the Future

Davidson played for three separate teams last season, the Oilers, Canadiens, and Islanders. New York declined to offer him a qualifying contract this offseason, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

After being traded by the Oilers to Montreal, Edmonton claimed Davisdon back on waivers the following season. He was then traded to New York for a third-round pick.

Davidson provides a steady presence on the blueline by playing a physical game including blocking shots and passes. He will help the Blackhawks on the physical and defensive sides of the game, although he won’t contribute significantly offensively.

He has yet to play more than 51 games in a season, but he can be a reliable depth player that can fit in on Chicago’s bottom pairing or provide depth in case of injury. As proven by the Oilers, he can also be used as trade bait if the Blackhawks aren’t in a playoff position by next year’s trade deadline.

The Blackhawks brought Cody Franson to training camp on a PTO last year, before signing the defender just prior to the start of the season.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on