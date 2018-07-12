NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 15: Marian Hossa #81 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on December 15, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Blackhawks defeated the Islanders 5-4. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to trade Marian Hossa, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jordan Oesterle and a 2019 third round pick to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Marcus Kruger, Jordan Maletta, Andrew Campbell, the rights to MacKenzie Entwhistle and a 2019 fifth round pick.

TRADE: To #Coyotes:

F Marian Hossa

F Vinnie Hinostroza

D Jordan Oesterle

2019 3rd RD pick To #Blackhawks:

F Marcus Kruger

F Jordan Maletta

D Andrew Campbell

F MacKenzie Entwistle (rights)

2019 5th RD pickhttps://t.co/pOmLyOX15A — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 12, 2018

The Blackhawks completed a trade Thursday with the Coyotes. Arizona acquires forwards Marian Hossa and Vinnie Hinsotroza along with defenseman Jordan Oesterle and a 2019 third round pick in exchange for forwards Marcus Kruger, Jordan Maletta, MacKenzie Entwhistle and defenseman Andrew Campbell.

Key Players

Hossa has already announced that he will no longer play hockey due to a skin infection that made him sit out last season. He was placed on LITR before the start of the 2017-18 season.

Hossa was originally drafted 12th overall in the first round by the Ottawa Senators in the 1997 NHL draft. He also played for the Atlanta Thrashers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks. Hossa finished his NHL career with 525 goals and 609 assists for 1,134 points in 1,309 games.

In Hinostroza, the Coyotes get a good two-way player that can play center or wing. The Chicago native has only played for the Chicago Blackhawks in his three-year NHL career. He has put up 13 goals and 26 assists for 39 career points in 106 career games. He was originally drafted in the sixth round, 169th overall of the 2012 NHL draft by the Blackhawks.

Last season he scored seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points. He also added 10 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 54.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 2.4.

The Coyotes also get Osterle, who netted career highs in goals in assists with five and 10, respectively, in 55 games.

Chicago gets back Kruger, who played his first six seasons of his career in the Windy City. He only scored one goal and handed out five assists last season in 48 games with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Campbell spent last season with the Tuscon Roadrunners of the AHL. He netted two goals and four assists with the Coyotes’ minor league affiliate. He’ll fight for a roster spot or be sent to Rockford.

In Entwhistle, he is a solid skater who plays a north-south style of game. He is willing to get dirty in the corners and in front of the net, as well as play a grinding game on the cycle. Entwhistle gets to the front of the net where he can bang in rebounds, or quickly one-time passes. He also grabs loose pucks and keeps the offense going by moving them quickly to teammates.

What This Means for the Future

The Blackhawks aren’t hamstrung by Hossa his annual $5.275 million contract for the next three years. General manager Stan Bowman now has room to try and speed up the rebuild in a very tough Central Division.

Collecting salaries like this is a standard operating procedure for Arizona, but this is different. They’ve done salary dumps in the past with Chris Pronger and Pavel Datsyuk among others. This is a move to get the Coyotes to the salary floor of $55.4 million. However, they wanted to get Hinostroza for sure.

Related

View the original article on