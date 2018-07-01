TAMPA, FL – APRIL 28: Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Chris Kunitz (14) pursues the puck during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Playoffs game between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 28, 2018, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed unrestricted free agent forward Chris Kunitz to a one-year deal. Financial terms have not yet been released.

Cam Ward 1 year $3M to Blackhawks, who also signed Chris Kunitz to 1-year deal and Brandon Manning to 2-year deal. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) July 1, 2018

Over his 14-year NHL career, Kunitz has played for the Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Atlanta Thrashers, and Tampa Bay Lightning. He has put up 263 goals and 346 assists for 609 career points in 966 career NHL games. As an undrafted free agent, Kunitz signed a two-year, $2,112,500 Contract with the Anaheim Ducks in the July of 2006.

Last season, he scored 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points. He also added 35 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.2 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of -1.7 percent. During the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year, he put up just one assist in 17playoff games for Tampa. The Lightning were eliminated in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final, falling to the Washington Capitals.

His best year was during the 2013-2014 season when he had 35 goals and 33 assists for 68 points. Kunitz is a four-time Stanley Cup Champion (three with Pittsburgh and one with Anaheim). He was an all-star during the 2012-2013 season. Kunitz also won an Olympic Gold Medal with Team Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Lightning last off-season.

Kunitz, a 14-year veteran will bring experience to (Insert Team). He also brings his grit and forechecking ability. Even at 38, Kunitz can still be a regular forward on most teams’ rosters.

With his 14 years of experience, Kunitz can be a leader in the locker room and help the teams youngsters continue to develop and grow. Kunitz will look to have another strong season before he hangs up his skates in the near future.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on