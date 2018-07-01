PLYMOUTH, MI – FEBRUARY 15: Adam Boqvist #3 of the Sweden Nationals turns up ice against the Finland Nationals during the 2018 Under-18 Five Nations Tournament game at USA Hockey Arena on February 15, 2018 in Plymouth, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks have inked defenseman Adam Boqvist to a three-year entry-level contract. It is worth $925,000 which is the maximum amount allowable plus performance bonuses.

Signed on! Defenseman Adam Boqvist inks a 3-year deal that runs through the 2020-21 season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ZGAXWp7Pjx — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 1, 2018

On June 22nd, the Blackhawks selected Boqvist eighth overall at the NHL Entry Draft in Dallas. There was much excitement leading up to the first round and many wondered where he’d land. General manager, Stan Bowman happily snatched up the Swedish defenseman.

On August 15th, Boqvist will turn 18. He not only has incredible talent but also has youth to his advantage. While in the SuperElit U-20 Swedish league, he managed 14 goals and 10 assists for 24 points in 25 games with Brynäs. Boqvist said at the Draft that he still has one year remaining on his contract with them and will likely play this year in the SHL. Should he ever choose to play in the juniors, the OHL’s London Knights own his CHL rights. While he has many avenues to choose from, Boqvist will be a key addition to any team he decides to continue his development with.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound Boqvist’s playing style is very reminiscent of Erik Karlsson. Though this is not a talent-level comparison. He has the potential that will make any coach’s jaw drop. While his size may be a factor in doubting his ability, Boqvist nevertheless finds a way to make incredible offensive plays that lead to putting the puck in the back of the net. His defensive game boasts a dangerous stick-checking ability that can break up offensive rushes. Any power play he’s on instantly becomes more lethal, not just from his forechecking ability but because of his IQ.

Boqvist can quarterback the special teams to become the gamechanger any roster needs. However, the righthanded defender needs to improve size and strength before he can advance to the NHL. That won’t take very long, though. He should be on the Blackhawks roster very soon and they will once again be a contending team for the Stanley Cup.

