DALLAS, TX – JUNE 22: Adam Boqvist poses after being selected eighth overall by the Chicago Blackhawks during the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 22, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks will have an easier time keeping their eye on 2018 first-round draft pick Adam Boqvist this season. Boqvist has agreed to play with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League this season.

Blackhawks prospect Adam Boqvist will play for the London Knights in the OHL. It was announced this afternoon. I explain the potential upside of that in today’s story. https://t.co/4L3xEpZ13i — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) July 5, 2018

The 17-year-old defenceman signed his three-year, entry-level deal with Chicago just four days ago. He was chosen in the second round of the CHL Import Draft by London.

Adam Boqvist to Play for the London Knights

Blackahwks general manager Stan Bowman said that signing Boqvist was important because the organization could have a bigger hand in his development. Bowman said that the team has more options in how to handle developing Boqvist.

Last season he tailled 14 goals and 10 assists for 24 points in 25 games with Brynäs in the SuperElit U-20 Swedish league. He still had one more year with his Swedish club if he chose not to go to North America.

Bowman also said it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could make the Blackhawks out of training camp.

“I never say never because it’s a competition,” Bowman said. “Once we open camp it’s one of those things where we want to take the best guys and until we see how he performs relative to the other guys we don’t know, so I don’t rule that out

What it Means for the Future

It looks like the Blackhawks are trying to accelerate Boqvist’s development. The Blackhawks face an uphill climb returning to the posteason in a loaded Central Division. Veterans like Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook are getting older and Boqvist would help the next generation of Hawks blueliners.

Going to London on an established team like the Knights should help his development. London has made the OHL playoffs every season since 1999-2000 and churn out quality prospects.

Main Image Credit:

Related

View the original article on